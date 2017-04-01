The Nigeria Police Force is abreast of the unfortunate incident that occurred in the early hours of today 12th April, 2017 in Damaturu between the personnel of the Force and that of the Nigerian Army.





Consequently, a joint investigation team has been constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff to harmonize the findings from the preliminary investigations carried out by the Police and the Army in respect of the unfortunate incident. This is aimed at uncovering the causes of the incident and deal with the situation appropriately to prevent such occurrence in the future.





The Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army have a long time good working synergy and an excellent relationship which cannot be compromised by misguided personnel on both sides.





To this end, the Inspector General of Police has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 12, Bauchi and the Commissioner of Police Yobe State to sustain the normalcy that has been restored.





The Inspector General of Police hereby enjoined members of the public in Damaturu and other parts of Yobe State to go about their lawful activities without fear or apprehension as the situation is fully under control.



