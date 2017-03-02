Select Menu

» » MARY OLUWATOSIN EMERGE AS 1ST MISS BLACKSTINO NIGERIA
Posted date: Wednesday, April 05, 2017



Her name is Mary Oluwatosin and she has emerged the Ist winner of the 2017 edition of Miss Blacksatino Nigeria. She moved from Size 18 to Size 6

When she was asked, She says it is the craziest within a very short time.. I wasn't confident in that body at all, couldn't wear the dresses I wanted.. so I started exercising in my room outta frustration, do sit ups, jog on a spot and several other routine.. 

later I started jogging with two big German shepherd dogs and climbing hills with them (my brother was with with me jogging) we leave home as early as 5:30 and don't get back until about 9pm.. it was crazy didn't get results immediately as I expected magic..The transition is my testimony.

The Queen who won out of 20 contestants says she is elated and will never take the position for granted.

Check out more photos



Link; http://www.blacksatino.com/2017/04/meet-winner-of-miss-blacksatino-nigeria.html

CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
