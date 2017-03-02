Her name is Mary Oluwatosin and she has emerged the Ist winner of the 2017 edition of Miss Blacksatino Nigeria. She moved from Size 18 to Size 6



When she was asked, She says it is the craziest within a very short time.. I wasn't ​ confident in that body at all, couldn't wear the dresses I wanted.. so I started exercising in my room outta frustration, do sit ups, jog on a spot and several other routine..





later I started jogging with two big German shepherd dogs and climbing hills with them (my brother was with with me jogging) we leave home as early as 5:30 and don't get back until about 9pm.. it was crazy didn't get results immediately as I expected magic..The transition is my testimony.



The Queen who won out of 20 contestants says she is elated and will never take the position for granted.



Check out more photos











