A road crash in the Anambra, which occurred on Awor Road, Oraifite village, in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state, has killed a man identified as Chinedu Nwannem, his two children and two sisters-in-law were killed by a speeding convoy.





A Facebook user, Francisca Odina, who shared the news of the family’s death on her wall, said the convoy fled the scene after the incident, which happened around 9pm on Thursday.





She wrote, “They were knocked down by a convoy on high speed. The owner of the convoy is yet to be identified. Five people died on the spot–the man (Nwannem), his two sisters-in-law and two children.





“Why would people drive at such a speed in a village? Why didn’t those people stop to help them when they knocked them down? May their souls rest in peace.”





A relative of the deceased, Chinonso Julius, also lamented the incident on Facebook , describing Nwannem as a peacemaker, a devout Christian, and a kind-hearted person.





“Chinedu Nwannem, rest in peace…. God knows the truth; we love you… Our hero, a peacemaker in my family; a man that can give all he has for the growth of his brothers and sisters; a man who trained and fed the family when we were nobody in the eye of people; a man, who made our family not to know the cost of rice, beans, wheat and groundnut oil since I was small still now.





“(You were) a man who led us to Christ with our mummy; a man of peace. Sleep well my hero; our founder; our joy; our happiness; our star.”



