A 32-year-old man, Obinna Arthur and his wife, Chinyere Arthur, have been arrested and brought before an Ejigbo Magistrate Court in Lagos for allegedly raping the wife of their friend, video-taping the act, and sharing it on social media.



The couple were said to have lured the victim to Greenland Hotel in Egbeda, where they drugged her before taking her to one of the rooms in the hotel.



In the room, the victim was stripped, raped and the sexual violation was recorded with a video phone.



The victim told the court that; “after I was persuaded to come to the hotel, they offered me juice to drink, which I later found to have been mixed with a substance that made me dizzy.



“In my state of dizziness, they took me to a room within the hotel premises where the husband forcefully had sex with me, while the wife was videoing with her phone but covered her husband’s face from being seen in the video.



“I reported the matter to the police who later arrested the couple and charged them to court.”

At the Ejigbo Magistrate court where they were arraigned, the couple pleaded not guilty.



The presiding magistrate, Akeem Fashola granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.



They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail. The matter was adjourned till 15 May 2017.



