KOKOMASTER . That was his alias by which he was more known in the neighbourhood as a lover boy and a super stud.
But,
March 23 was a.tragic day for late Olanimu Babatunde, as he died trying
to live up to his billing as a man of high sexual prowess. The 29
-year- old died after a fivesome sex romp with four young ladies in his
house on Thomas Street, Lagos Island.
His young sex
partners, now answering questions on the man’s curious death from the
police, claimed that they never knew Olanimu was dead until around 4am
on the fateful day when they realized he no longer responded to their
touch. “We thought he was enjoying it, so we were taking turns and just
having fun. It was when we realized he was no longer responding that we
screamed,” one of the suspects told the police.
An
eyewitness, identified as Jide, who rushed to the scene when he heard
the girls screamed, said that Mr Olanimu was confirmed dead same day.
He
said: “The girls, who were already intoxicated at that time, said they
thought he was enjoying it, so they kept going on taking turns and just
having fun. It was when they noticed that he wasn’t breathing that they
started screaming.
People rushed into the deceased’s
apartment to find the four undressed girls and his lifeless body. They
immediately alerted the police, who came few minutes later to arrest the
suspects.
In their statement to the police, the
ladies said: “We met Olanimu on Wednesday evening when we were coming
from a friend’s birthday party which we attended at Surulere. We were at
a bus stop when a car suddenly stopped in front of us.
The
driver asked where we were heading, we said we were going anywhere he
was heading to. He smiled and asked us to get in. When we all got in, he
enquired if we were hungry, we said yes, so he took us to a restaurant
and we all ordered whatever we wanted to eat. While we ate white rice
and pepper soup, Mr Olanimu ate pounded yam and egusi soup.
“After
we finished eating, we continued our journey. Now, it was dark, when we
arrived at Mr. Olanimu’s residence. We got out of the car and entered
his apartment. While we were seated, he asked us what we wanted and we
said we wanted to get high and that he should turn on the music, so he
did and afterwards arranged drinks for everyone. While we drank and
danced Mr Olanimu, started touching us, kissing and spraying money.
Overwhelmed by happiness, we responded and equally caressed him.”
They
later ended up in his room and continued what they had started doing in
the sitting room, handling one another, and having sex.
Police
investigation, it was gathered, ruled out initial suspicion that
Olanimu probably died of poison. Rather, it was linked to sex induced
exhaustion. The girls were released on bail last Saturday morning, while
the remains of the deceased had since been buried by his family.
When
contacted, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde
Famous-Cole, said that he was not aware of the incident yet, but
promised to investigate and confirm it later.
