The family of Magnus Ebiye-Onyibe, PR maven, social commentator and former Commissioner of Information in Delta state, has announced the passing of their 18 year-old daughter, Kikaose Ebiye Onyibe.





th April 2017 following an unsuccessful surgery to remove a ruptured appendix at Gold Cross hospital on Bourdillon road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Kika, as she was fondly called, was until her passing a second-year law undergraduate at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom. She transited to eternal glory on Wednesday, 12April 2017 following an unsuccessful surgery to remove a ruptured appendix at Gold Cross hospital on Bourdillon road, Ikoyi, Lagos.





Graduating from Lagoon School, Lekki Lagos, where she had her secondary school education, Kikaose had a clear idea of what she wanted to do in life. Like most students in their early teens, she was ambitious and opted for her Basic Studies program at Bridge House College ,Ikoyi Lagos. Upon completing the course, she travelled to the United Kingdom for a Law Program at the University of Birmingham, where she was before her sudden demise.





Kikawas a bubbly young lady with lofty dreams and burning passion for God exemplified in the home fellowship she led for her peers. She also played an active role as a member of the GIFT fellowship, University of Birmingham UK.





Kika who could have been 19 years on the 29th of April left behind, her lovely parents Helen and Magnus Ebiye-Onyibe and two siblings, Sopuluchukwu and Ebubechukwu.





In commemoration of her transition, a service of songs will hold on Monday, 17th April 2017 at 33B Eti Osa way Dophin Estate, Ikoyi from 4pm while the interment will be at Ebony Vaults, George street, off Alagbon close, Ikoyilagos on Tuesday 18th April 2017.



