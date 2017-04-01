Lords & Ladies Nigeria Ltd, an indigenous private limited company that operates a unique modelling agency and a unisex salon has launched its operation in Lagos, Nigeria.









The organisation says it seeks to create opportunities and a platform for young Nigerians to express themselves and exercise their talent and potentials.









It added that its Unisex Salon and Modelling Agency will promote beauty, fashion and style in a unique way in Nigeria.





The organisation according to its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Badmus Samuel Oluwasegun, a seasoned Businessman, “will deliver products and services across hair making, fashion dresses and accessories.









Mr. Badmus also added that Lord & Ladies will provide opportunities that will gainfully engage young people and youth in particular in Nigeria and across Africa in general with a view to creating economic opportunities for this teaming population.









His words, "The organisation is organising auditioning for models to join its agency who will eventually become the organisation’s brand ambassadors and will be expected to serve as the face of its new fashion magazine which will be unveiled soon.









Mr Badmus said vacancies have also been declared open for classic hair stylists to join the organisation Unisex Salon, asking interested people to visit the organisation which is located at Council Roundabout, 75 Liasu Road, 15 Shopping Complex, Fatai Fayemi Street, Ikotun, Lagos.









The organisation whose main thrust is to provide vocational training platform to enhance productivity in Nigeria and across Africa says it will reduce unemployment by creating employment platforms that will generate revenue to enhance good standard of living especially for Nigerian youth.









Mr Badmus said the company will be launching its formal unveiling to the public next week in Lagos.









Applicants and models are expected to come for auditioning between April 10 to 19th, 2017.

For further enquiries, call 07018878192 or 09028362347.





The organisation’s website address is: http://lordsandladies.com.ng , Email: info@lordsandladies.com.ng , Twitter:@blordsandladies, while the instagram is @lordsandladiesunisexsalon and fb: lords and ladies Nigeria ltd