Activities marking the 50th Anniversary of Lagos kicked off today with the arrival of the "three wisemen"They were seen allover Lagos in their white apparel giving out gifts to Lagosians.The 50 day mega event started with a mega event at Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island.Mr Steve Ayorinde,the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy who spoke to CKN News today said that event will be the best of music,entertainment and culture rolled into one .Other activities lined up are as follows:1. "Wakaa" The MusicalThis special musical play produced and directed by ace producer and director, Bolanle Austen-Peters, will hold on 8th of April at Terra Kulture Arena2. "FELA"The three-day Broadway Musical Concert based on the life and times and the Afrobeat creator, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, will hold on April 13, 2017. The musical will be performed by a combined cast of the original Broadway production and the Royal National Theatre production under Bill T. Jones.3. Runway JazzA fusion of Jazz music and fashion, the event will hold on April 30, 2017, featuring Grammy award winning Jazz artistes and Nigerian musicians alongside a runway display of the evolution of fashion in Lagos State over the past 50 years.4. Special Worker's Day CelebrationMay 1st 2017, the state will celebrate both active and retired civil servants with a special parade in the morning at the Agege Stadium and a special dinner in the evening.5. Lagos Loves The CinemaMay 5, five of the highest grossing Nigerian box office movies, and five Nollywood classics would be screened to local audiences in the five divisions of the State – Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.6. Lagos CarnivalA celebration of the city's ancestry and the plurality of its identity will also hold on May 13, 2017 in both the Island and Mainland zones of the State and extend to the different communities and ethnic groups in Lagos.7. Eyo FestivalLast staged five years ago, the Eyo festival is set make a grand return on May 20, 2017 at Tafawa Balewa Square.8. Historic Gala NightMay 27, which coincides with Children's Day celebration, a historic gala night featuring a rich blend of good music, the best of Lagos cuisine, photo exhibition and the unveiling of a special coffee table book that captures the essence of Lagos through the lens of 50 accomplished photographers will hold in the state.