Today we conclude our three part series on the Lagos @ 50 Icons.We have former Lagos State Governor,Babatunde Fashola,King of World Beat ,an Ondo man,King Sunny Ade,Bonsue Fuji exponent Adewale Ayuba,two artisans making a living in Lagos.Mega Businessman Razaq Okoya (Eleganza) and other distinguished Nigerians who made Lagos the second home and have made a true success of it.The celebration continues, boat regatta were held in Badagry and Lekki waterfront on Saturday.More comes up this week at various locations.