» » » LAGOS @ 50 ICONS:JOKE SILVA,LKJ,DANGOTE,FOLORUNSHO ALAKIJA,OLAMIDE,VULCANIZER ETC
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, April 10, 2017 / comment : 0

Lagos is indeed a land of opportunities,a home to all irrespective of religion,ethnicity and gender .It gives joy ,hope ,opportunities for all to exploit in order to reach their desired goals and life ambitions.

This is what Lagos @ 50 is out to celebrate.Those Lagosians and some of those who came to Lagos and excelled.They have become the Lagos dream,an inspiration for all and sundry.

50 Nigerians have been selected to represent this success story.

This is the first in our three part story of some of those that came ,saw as well as conquer in the land of aquatic splendor .Today we are featuring Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote,Africa's re-known actress Joke Silva,Babakekere Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande,the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State,a young Lagosian full of  hope,an artisan (vulcanizer) that believes in the Lagos  dream, Celebrated artiste Olamide and Africa's richest woman Folurunsho Alakija.







About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
