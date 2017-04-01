After spending about four days in captivity, the traditional ruler of Iyani Akoko, the Oniyani of Iyani, Oba Joel Daodu, on Tuesday regained his freedom.





The monarch who was kidnapped on Saturday afternoon while attending a social function along Owo/Oba Akoko road was released on Tuesday evening.

According to a source, the monarch was found around Ogbese, in Akure North local government area of the state after spending four days with the kidnappers.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded the sum of N15m ransom for the release of the Oniyani on Sunday before they reduced the ransom to N3m on Monday.

The source however, did not confirm any payment of ransom before the release of the traditional ruler but said the kidnappers on Monday night insisted on getting the ransom for the release of Oba Daodu.

Confirming the monarch’s release, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said the traditional ruler has regained his freedom.

He said the monarch had reported at the police station in Iyani Akoko to help the police in their investigation.

Joseph said his men has commenced investigation into the kidnap with a pledge to bring the perpetrators to book.

He also called on member of the public to give useful information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.



