KAYODE FAYEMI TO AYO FAYOSE:YOU CANNOT DRAG ME INTO THE MUD WITH YOU
Fayose in the statement, alleged that Fayemi was plotting to ''return as the State Governor through the back-door". According to him, Fayemi is planning to arm-twist the Supreme Court to review its judgment of April 14, 2015, which validated his election in June 21, 2014.
Reacting to Fayose's claim, Fayemi who addressed journalist in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital , said he does not belong to the mud and so he cannot be dragged into the mud by Fayose.
“You know that I would never join issues with Governor Fayose. He is entitled to his opinion and he is free to entertain himself, so let him continue to entertain himself. At the appropriate time, he would meet his comeuppance. I don’t belong in the mud, so he cannot drag me to the mud. Truth is always constant and I know posterity is there to judge”he said.
