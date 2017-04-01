to review its judgment of April 14, 2015, which validated his election in June 21, 2014.

On Tuesday April 4th, Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, released a statement in which he alleged that the Former Governor of the state now Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, was planning to unseat him.Fayose in the statement, alleged that Fayemi was plotting to ''return as the State Governor through the back-door". According to him, Fayemi is planning to arm-twist the Supreme CourtReacting to Fayose's claim, Fayemi who addressed journalist in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital , said he does not belong to the mud and so he cannot be dragged into the mud by Fayose.“You know that I would never join issues with Governor Fayose. He is entitled to his opinion and he is free to entertain himself, so let him continue to entertain himself. At the appropriate time, he would meet his comeuppance. I don’t belong in the mud, so he cannot drag me to the mud. Truth is always constant and I know posterity is there to judge”he said.