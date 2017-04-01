A former Delta Governor, Mr. James Ibori, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title, the “Ezi-Oyi Anioma”.



Ibori’s naming as Ezi-Oyi Anioma, meaning a good friend of Anioma nation, comes five days after the former governor gave out his daughter, Erhiatake, in marriage to Mr Abioye Suenu.



Ibori recently returned to the country after spending time in UK prisons for fraud. It is believed he is gradually integrating himself back into Nigerian politics.



Since his return, Ibori had visited the family of former Bayelsa State governor, Late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha; the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, Delta State, HRM Noble Eshemitan, Uku-Ogharaname Orife III; and had also received visits from governors Seriake Dickson and Ifeanyi Okowa.



Ibori, a former cashier at a British chain of DIY stores, was jailed in April 2012 for fraud amounting to nearly 50 million pounds (at the time $78.5 million, 62 million euros).



The trial judge and police, however, believed he misappropriated much more.



His conviction in Britain followed a drawn-out extradition procedure from Dubai, where he fled to in 2010, evading arrest and prosecution in Nigeria.



Ibori was released in December after serving just over four years of his sentence and launched an appeal against his conviction, angering anti-corruption campaigners.



Being a convicted criminal would spell the end of a politician’s career in many places around the world.

