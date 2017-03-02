government.



One Mr Tony Oritseje, claiming to be Uduaghan’s Press Secretary had in a statement at the weekend, revealed that the former Governor had dumped PDP and joined the ruling APC ahead of the 2019 General Elections.



Another statement which was further released and credited to an unnamed media aide sought to repudiate the first statement, pouring invectives on the APC and its leadership, claiming that it was authored by the ex-Governor.



The new statement issued by Uduaghan age-long media aide dismissed both statements as being authorised by him and claimed that he had no knowledge of the releases.



He said the statements were targeted at creating mischief and gain negative publicity.



Uduaghan stated, “This is obviously the work of mischief makers and those seeking cheap publicity. It is a joke taken too far. None of my aides is named Tony Oritseje. It was obviously meant to create disaffection for me and my successor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP and the Federal Government.



“People close to me know this is not my style. I have deliberately maintained a low profile to allow those in power today to have enough space to fulfil electoral promises to the people. It is not my style to seek cheap publicity or disrupt a peaceful process that is delivering democracy dividends to the people.”



The statement maintained that the former governor had chosen to maintain a very low profile since leaving office as a deliberate policy to allow current actors have enough space to attain their goals and deliver on their electoral promises.



It, however, warned against the use of the former governor’s name to cause disaffection between him and the authorities, pointing out that he would not hesitate to seek redress in the law court should such mischief antics persist.

A former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, on Monday dismissed as mischief reports suggesting that he had left the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state for the All Progressives Congress.Uduaghan in a statement released by his media aide, Mr Sunny Areh, on Monday said the motives of those claiming he had left the PDP was to create disaffection between him and the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP and the Federal