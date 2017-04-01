Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » I’M NOT INVESTIGATING $50m RECOVERED FUND – AGF
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 / comment : 0


The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said he has not been directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the N15 billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos.

Speaking during a telephone chat yesterday, the AGF said the security agencies involved were directly answerable to the president.

According to the minister, nobody can pre-empt Mr President, adding that it was still premature.
The recovered money found in various currencies is being claimed by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú