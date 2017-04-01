Select Menu

Posted date: Friday, April 14, 2017




Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has  taken the promotion of made-in-Aba products to Guangzhou, China, assuring investors of a safe and economically vibrant Abia State.


According to a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, Governor Ikpeazu gave the assurance while making his presentation on the investment potentials in Abia State at the 1st Nigeria-China Governors Investment  Forum holding in Guangzhou, China.


The Abia State Governor outlined the comparative investment advantage of Abia State to include location in the middle of 7 States with a captive population of more than 20M people, 17 Railway Stations, proximity to 4 airports & home to the largest MSME hub in West Africa.


Governor Ikpeazu invited investors to key into opportunities in the automation of leather and garment products manufacturing processes, airport development, mechanized agriculture, new markets development, modern urban mass transport systems, intra-state railways, industrial clusters and export processing zones.


He assured potential investors that the state has set up a One-Stop Shop that guarantees that they can commence business with land and C of O availability less than a month after arriving Abia State.


While in China, Governor Ikpeazu is also expected to attend the Canton Fair, which is globally the biggest machinery exhibition fair, holding in Guangzhou as well as visit some leather and garment products manufacturing factories  before returning to Abia State.


It will be recalled that during the 2015 campaigns, Governor Ikpeazu promised to promote Made In Aba products to the world.


"The axiom, "get Aba right, and Abia is right", shall continue to be the pivotal development philosophy and the nexus upon which to hinge development policy for Aba.


"We shall enhance international marketing opportunities for made in Aba goods and services by ensuring quality control and showcase the made in Aba brand in the economic capitals of the world."

