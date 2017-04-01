raki was accused of owning a vehicle that was imported with fake documents, while Melaye was said to have forged his degree certificate. Both men denied the allegations and were subsequently cleared by the senate committee on ethics and privileges. Speaking to his constituents on Sunday, Ndume said he preferred to be isolated in the upper chamber than betraying Nigerians.

Sen Ndume who embarked on a visiting tour of some parts of his constituency where he was welcomed by supporters who declared support for him, informed a gathering at the palace of the Emir of Biu that he does not regret the actions that led to his earlier removal as Senate leader and his recent suspension.

He said if his suspension was based on corruption or abuse of office, he would not have been well received by his people. The Senator said though he is on suspension, he would continue to work for his constituents especially in the area of constituency projects execution.

While the Emir of Biu, Umar Aliyu, assured the senator of his fatherly support and good wishes, his counterpart, the Emir of Shani, Nasiru Mailafiya, who was visited earlier, called for the reversal of Sen Ndume’s suspension.

While welcoming the senator in his palace, Mr. Mailafiya, who sympathised with the lawmaker over his suspension, berated the leadership of the Senate for causing his constituents a setback by the six months’ suspension.

The emir urged the lawmaker to carry on with his disposition and always speak the truth at all times. The senator who was accompanied by party chieftains distributed poverty alleviation items worth millions of naira to his constituents.

