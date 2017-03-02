The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed has debunked insinuations that he was allocated oil wells during the previous administrations.Yayale Ahmed spoke to journalists Saturday in Abuja on the sideline of the Inauguration ceremony of the new Executive Council of the Abuja Muslim Forum.He said due to prevalence of corrupt practices in the previous administrations, Nigerians now see those who worked under them to have enjoyed the "niceties of corruption.""Everybody who worked in the previous governments, because of corruption,is assumed that he has enjoyed all the niceties of corruption"That some senators were discussing that I enjoyed oil bloc,I'm challenging anybody in this country including my leaders whom I served and those who are responsible for this to come and say that I have been given any gallon of oil," the former SGF said.In his keynote address, the Minister of Communications,Barrister Abdurrahim Adebayo Shittu urged Nigerians to support their leaders in the war against graft to make the country a better place to live.The minister, who was represented by Dr. Abdulfatah Adeyemi, also called on the Muslims to allow the teachings of the religion permeate into their lives by living peacefully with their neighbours.Matter of leadership, he said, goes beyond being in the mosque to pray,reading the Qur'an and fasting for spiritual elevation, it also includes the way we conduct ourselves in the society."The call is to all Muslims to put the Qur'an into practice and follow the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad who is more tolerant and understanding and lived peacefully with Jews and Christians and people of all faiths,yet he was the prophet of Allah who understood the message of Allah better than all of us," he added.The new executive of the Abuja Muslim Forum has Barr. Lukman Jamiu as the Amir, Umar Muhammad, Deputy Amir, Alh. Aminu Saba. Secretary General, Engr.Jibrin Ibrahim, PRO and Barr. Qosim Opakunle, Legal Advis