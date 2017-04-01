The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the alleged corruption, malpractices and breach of due process in the award of OPL 245 (Malabu deal), on Wednesday, said the committee decided to invite former President Goodluck Jonathan over the controversial oil deal because all evidences showed that he was a party in the scandal.





Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Honourable Razak Atunwa, in a statement issued in Abuja, said “the committee was aware of recent information that have come to light, both nationally and internationally, indicating that former President Jonathan may have been complicit in the controversial deal.





“The committee is also closely monitoring the proceedings in the Italian courts, instituted by the public prosecutor of Milan, in which ministers in Jonathan’s administration were mentioned, including the former president himself.





“These facts have firmly placed former President Jonathan on the committee’s radar.

“The committee believes that the former president might well be in a position to assist it with its inquiries.

“Accordingly, the committee is considering inviting him to give evidence before it. An announcement will be made once a formal decision is taken on the matter.

“The committee intends to be meticulous, thorough and comprehensive in its inquiry so as to bring about finality to this seemingly intractable matter.”