his controversial comment.



” What I said was misconstrued and blown out of proportion. I, Jibrin Abdulmumini Kofa, a member representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, I am apologising to President Muhammadu Buhari, the party leadership, Kano State Governor, Kano people and all Buhari supporters across the country”, he intoned.



He however insisted that the crowd was rented and not representing the true constituents.



Before receiving some members of his constituency, at Kofa ward, he led worshipers at Karofi Friday Mosque in Kofa, praying for President Buhari.



“May Allah give him the strength to rule successfully. And May He give him good health and the country in general,” he prayed.



The Chairman of the APC from Kofa ward, Bala Shuaibu, presented a letter of confidence to Honourable Abdulmiminu, dismissing that those who participated at the state party secretariat calling for Kofa’s head as “…mere rented crowd and hired opportunists who were merely looking for cheap popularity.”



Shuaibu further added that, “We are giving you our total and unflinching support as our member at the National Assembly. We are re-endorsing you sir.”



He claimed that what he said in his tweeter handle was not reported in details, which gave room for unnecessary misinterpretation of his sincere comment.



He stressed that, “I know those who were responsible for blowing this out of proportion.”



According to him, those who were behind his travail were the ones that he fought tooth and nail for the betterment of the country, insisting that, “…none of them is fighting against corruption in the hallowed chambers than me.



“I was in the United Kingdom when the thing happened. What I did was to rush down home in the next available flight.



I want show them that I am still with my people. And they support me all the time,” he concluded.

-Thisday

Worried the flaks his comments drew over his call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the suspended House of Representatives member representing Kiru/Beneji federal constituency, Jibrin Abdulmumini Kofa, has apologised to the President.Jibrin’s apologies came two days after some people from his constituency trooped to the Kano state secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) office, denouncing