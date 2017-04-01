There is disquiet among governors over a plan to pay some consultants $138 million (about N42.2b at the official N306 to $1) of the $6.9 billion Paris-London Club loan refund.





Non-payment of salaries and pensions is considered a breach of the agreement between the Presidency and the governors.





The Presidency has released N1,266.44 trillion to the 36 states in the past one and a half years. The cash includes N713.70billion special intervention funds.





Some governors are displeased that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) plans to pay 2% of the $6.9billion refund to consultants.





The 2% is $138,000,000 (N42.228billion at the official rate of N306 to $1).





According to a governor, who spoke in confidence, NGF Chairman Abdulaziz Yari, who is also the governor of Zamfara State, conveyed the agreement to pay 2% to some consultants in a July 29, 2016 letter to the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.





The letter reads: “Please recall that the Nigeria Governors Forum had at its meeting of May 2016 appointed a Consortium of Financial Consultants to reconcile and recover over-deductions from the Paris and London Club loans due to states and local governments.





“Also, Mr. President in a meeting with members of the Forum had graciously agreed to pay 50% of the monies due and the balance of 50% paid after due and diligent reconciliation of the accounts.





“At the last meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum held in July 2016, the Forum unanimously resolved to pay a fee of 2% to the consultants as their professional fees for the services rendered.





“Pursuant to the Forum’s resolution therefore, I am requesting that the payment of the consultant fees should be deducted at source from each state’s entitlement and paid directly to the account details of the consultants as attached with.





“Consequently, we crave the indulgence of the Honourable Minister to effect the wishes of the governors when implementing Mr. President’s directives.”





But the aggrieved governors said they were not happy realising that “one or two governors” brought the lead consultants after each state had engaged its own consultants. “Our colleagues can also not be offering consultancy services to us through some proxies”, he said, pleading not to be named because of “the sensitivity” of the matter.





The governor went on: “At the end of it all, states are expected to part with N42.2billion to consultants who are not primary sources of the loan records. We were shocked that out of the N19billion consultancy/legal fees paid into the NGF accounts, most consultants hired by states have not been paid a farthing.





“The bulk of the job of the reconciliation of loan refunds is being done by officials and consultants or financial advisers from each state, the Debt Management Office (DMO), the Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).





“Some of us will resist further deductions from our loan refund. The N42.2billion is outrageous.”





Following protests by states against over deductions for external debt service between 1995 and 2002, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of N522.74 billion (first tranche) refund to states pending reconciliation of records.





Each state was entitled to N14.5 billion or 25% of the amount claimed.





Mrs. Adeosun said the payment of the claims would enable states to offset outstanding salaries and pension, which had been “causing considerable hardship”.





Governors had sought for the refund to states and local government areas at a meeting with President Buhari on May 24, last year.





The President directed that:





a thorough reconciliation be carried out between the states and the Federal Government; and that

50% of the claims submitted by the states be released prior to completion of the reconciliation to support states, most of which are financially distressed.



Based on the intervention by the President, the NGF, in a letter to the Presidency, said “the total refund claim submitted by states was $6.9billion of which $2.6billion belongs to local governments.”





The NGF, in the letter through Yari, added that “the data was obtained from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).”





“The $2.6billion deducted from the local governments is not disputable as the local governments have the powers or capacity to take foreign loans for which the disputed deductions relate to,” the letter said.





The Presidency released N522.74 billion (first tranche) to states.





The release of the cash triggered a huge controversy, including payment of N19billion consultancy fees and $86million into the accounts of the NGF.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the alleged diversion of N19billion of which it has traced N3.5billion, allegedly to a consultant and some aides of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.





The latest dimension is non-remittance or “partial remittance” of the share of the 774 local government areas by some governors.





It was learnt that some governors hid under the Joint Account System to utilise local government refund for other purposes.





Local governments are entitled to $2.6billion of the refund. It is surprising that in some states, local government employees are still being owed about six to 10 months salary arrears, contrary to the spirit of the refund approved by the President,” a source said.