Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 / comment : 0


As part of routine operational visits to formations and units deployed at the Forward Operation Base Tokombere, Sambisa forest, Borno State, the Acting General Officer Commanding (Ag GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, today visited troops of 114 Task Force Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade, located at Tokumbere, Borno State.

During the visit, the Ag GOC charged the troops to destroy the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists hibernating within their area of responsibility. 

The Ag GOC was accompanied by the Commander of 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Adeyinka Laguda and other Staff Officers at the Division's Headquarters.

Highlights of the visit includes visit to the Battalion Headquarters in Bitta and other forward areas.
The Ag GOC had earlier visited the 121 Task Force Batallion in Pulka and 26 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Gwoza respectively.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations

