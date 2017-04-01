No fewer than seven people lost their lives on Monday in two separate accidents in the Gbagada and Surulere areas of Lagos State.





It was learnt that while two passengers died and 14 sustained varying degree of injuries in the Gbagada crash, five died and five others were injured in the Surulere incident.





It was gathered that the Gbagada accident happened after a commercial bus had a head-on collision with a cab at about 3pm.





Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency were said to have rescued the 14 survivors and rushed them to the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, and the Trauma Centre, Ikeja.





The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Adeshina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the tragedy, noted that the deceased were taken to the Lagos Mainland Hospital mortuary.





He said, “We received a distress call about the accident at about 3pm. It happened around Gbagada bus stop, inward Anthony.





“Preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that a Volkswagon bus had a head-on collision with a Mazda taxi.





“Fourteen persons were rescued by emergency responders and taken to the Gbagada General Hospital and the Trauma Centre, as they sustained varying degree of injuries.





“Two lives were lost and their remains were moved by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit to the Lagos Mainland Hospital mortuary. The damaged vehicles were recovered with the help of our towing truck for free flow of traffic in the area.”





In the Surulere incident, which occurred around 6pm around the Funsho Williams Avenue, five passengers lost their lives after a commercial bus burst into flames.





A witness, Rasaq Amao, who spoke with on the telephone, said he was playing football inside the National Stadium when he saw smokes billowing into the sky.





“Around 6pm, I suddenly saw heavy smokes billowing into the sky and left with some friends. I traced the smokes to the under bridge area, where a commercial bus was burning,” he said.





Amao stated that four persons were brought out dead from the bus, while other passengers were rescued and rushed to a hospital.





“I saw four dead bodies. People assisted in rescuing some passengers. They have been taken to a hospital. I learnt that the fire was caused by mechanical faults,” he said.





Another witness, who identified himself only as Ola, said LASEMA officials battled to put out the fire, adding that the accident caused a traffic jam on the road.





An emergency worker, who was at the scene, told PUNCH Metro that five people died in the accident.





He noted that the bus, with number plate, AND 996 XC, was descending the bridge inwards the Iponri barracks when the accident happened.





“Five people lost their lives, including three adult females, one adult male and a child. They were all burnt beyond recognition,” he added.





The LASEMA boss, Tiamiyu, who also confirmed the casualty figure, advised motorists, especially commercial bus drivers, to always be safety-conscious.





He added that the accidents would have been avoided if the drivers complied with traffic rules.



