For months CKN News have been on her trail,she is hardly seen in Public,difficult to place where she lives in London,but some weeks back we had a lead on her ,pinned her down to a Supermarket but couldn't get a clear shot of her .The video recordings didn't come out well.But we were lucky this afternoon as our ever roving camera finally caught up with her in London.These are pictures of former Nigeria's Minister of Petroleum Mrs Diezani Alison Madueke who has several cases of alleged mismanagement of funds leveled against her in Nigeria and UK .CKN News caught up with her at SHEPHERD BUSH MARKET in West London on Wednesday 12th April 2017.The Diezani we saw did not look like someone suffering from Cancer or any related illness as published last year.She moved from one Shop to the other to pick up her groceries and other items that fancied her attention.The EFCC is currently doing everything possible to repatriate her to Nigeria to answer questions on mismanagement of funds running into billions of Naira.Some of the funds were recovered from five banks recently .A Bank CEO is currently standing trial for being the link through the money were distributed.Some INEC officials were also recently arraigned for allegedly collecting millions of Naira from her during the 2015 General election