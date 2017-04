The former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to President Goodluck Jonathan Godwin Obua is dead.He died late last night from cardiac arrest according to a source cloes to the family that spoke to CKN News.Mr Obua who was detained by the Buhari Government over some Security related issues and the Dasukigate has not been seen in public since then.A source said he was devastated by the treatment meted out to him by the government for doing his job.More details later