Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria has described the death of the husband of the former Plateau State Deputy Governor, Miskoom John Tallen, as a great loss to the country.

A condolence message by the National Publicity Secretary and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Chris Akomas, said Tallen’s death was a great loss, not only to the people of Plateau State, but to all Nigerians.

The forum hailed its National Treasurer, Dame Pauline Tallen, for her endurance in caring for her husband during his illness, adding that the deceased will be remembered, among other things, for his integrity and compassion.