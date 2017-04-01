Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Thursday raided the private residence of former Niger state Governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and his farm in Minna, Niger state.It was learnt that the officials arrived at the residence located along Peter Seriki road in Tunga early in the morning and searcher the house; some witnesses around noted that the officials spent about two hours in the house.The raided residence of Aliyu was the house he stayed all through his eight years tenure as the governor of the state.After the search of the residence, the EFCC officials then proceeded to the multi-million naira farm of the former governor which is located along Mandela road in Minna.Efforts to get some of his family members and his media aide to speak proved abortive as none of them were ready to make any comment.