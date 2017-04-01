ners in the premises, vandalised machines and equipment as well as broke into residential buildings, lifts and basements.



No search warrant was produced despite repeated requests by security guards on duty even as the EFCC operatives repeatedly threatened and assaulted them.



At the end of their operation, nothing was 'recovered' from the premises.



Kakatar premises in Otakeme Ogbia is the operational premises of the company in Bayelsa state and houses containers, residential buildings and personal effects of the managing director's family, Mr. Azibaola Robert.





In his reaction, the GM Kakatar, Camp Sarah, Otakeme, Mr. Theo Yekorogha said, "It's important to note that Kakatar CE is a proudly Nigerian brand legitimately implementing federal government projects, and our managing director, Azibaola Robert is an inspirational leader who believes that only productivity based on hard work can lead to Nigeria's greatness.





AUSTIN EKEINDE, BRANDING MANAGER,

