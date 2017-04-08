in a shop awaiting conversion into foreign currency.
Relying on information provided by a concerned whistle blower,
operatives of the Commision swooped on the shopping complex and sought
the identity of the owners of two shops, LS 64 and LS 67 which were
under locks and keys. The shops had signages of Bureau de Change.
Inquries about the owner of shop 64 indicated he had not been seen for a
long time, as they claimed the shop had not been opened for businesss
for close to two years. Several calls were put to the owner of shop 67
but there was no response.
The attention of the plaza's chairman and
some traders were drawn in order to force the shops open. There was no
money found in shop 67, but in shop 64, heaps of "Ghana Must Go" bags
were found loaded on the floor of the shop. When the bags were unzipped
they were found to contain bundles of naira notes totalling
N448,850,000. Traders interviewed at the premises claimed they were not
aware such money was housed in there, as the place hardly opens for
business.
The Commission is investigating the matter in order to unravel the owner and source of the money.
