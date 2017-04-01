The Inspector General of Police IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM mni on behalf of entire personnel of the Nigeria Police Force heartily felicitates with Christian faithfuls throughout the country on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.





Consequently, the Inspector General of Police has directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of Zonal commands and Commissioners of Police nationwide to be on ground throughout the celebration to supervise and implement the robust security arrangements and massive deployment of Police personnel throughout the Country for crime prevention and control, so as to ensure crime and hitch free celebration. The deployment of the Police personnel for crime prevention and crowd control will cover places of worships, recreation centres, and venues of celebration, other public places and public and private facilities.





Consistent surveillance, intelligence gathering and continuous raid of criminal hideouts, black spots, flash/ vulnerable points are already ongoing and will be sustained throughout the period. Vehicular and foot patrols and adequate visibility policing will also be embarked upon to guarantee safety of lives and property throughout the period.





Members of the public are hereby implored to cooperate with the personnel of the Police High Way patrol teams, the Special Anti robbery Squads and other Police Units deployed to prevent crime on the highways and major roads across the country, as they are under instructions to be civil, polite but firm in ensuring the security and safety of travellers and other road users throughout the country.





The Nigeria Police Force is therefore assuring all Nigerians of its renewed commitment to ensure adequate safety of lives and property during this period and beyond.



