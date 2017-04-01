Presidency Sunday night said that speculations about the resignation of the Chief of Staff, CoS to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari and the Director-General of Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura were distractions.Reacting to the development which became rife Sunday night, the Senior Special Assistant to the president in Media and Publicity, Mallam Shehu said that the report was not true, describing it as “pure mischief”.He explained that Kyari only went to China on errand for the President while Daura was at his duty post. “That report is pure mischief. What I can tell you is that the President sent the Chief of Staff Malam Abba Kyari to China on an assignment.He left on Saturday and we are expecting him by the middle of the week. “The DG DSS who spoke with me a few hours ago is busy on his job. Nothing to indicate resignation. I think these are mere distractions”, Shehu said