The Department State Services (DSS) has arrested five suspects alleged to have perfected plans to attack the United States and United Kingdom embassies in Abuja.





A statement, Wednesday by DSS official Tony Opuiyo said the Service busted the ISIS linked Boko Haram members based in Benue State and the FCT.





He said: “The group had perfected plans to attack the UK and American Embassies and other western interests in Abuja.”



