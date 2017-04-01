Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 / comment : 0



The Department State Services (DSS) has arrested five suspects alleged to have perfected plans to attack the United States and United Kingdom embassies in Abuja.

A statement, Wednesday by DSS official Tony Opuiyo said the Service busted the ISIS linked Boko Haram members based in Benue State and the FCT.

He said: “The group had perfected plans to attack the UK and American Embassies and other western interests in Abuja.”

He added that: “during the operation to thwart this plan, five key suspects, namely: Isa Jibril, Jibril Jibril, Abu Omale Jibril, Halidu Sule and Amhodu Salifu, were arrested.”

