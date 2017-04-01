Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, April 09, 2017 / comment : 0

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has released pictures of him surrounded by students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, while collecting his certificate.

Melaye had been accused of not graduating from the university, but he denied the accusation.
Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, had moved a motion that the controversy over Melaye’s certificate be investigated.

Subsequently, Ibrahim Garba, vice-chancellor of ABU, was invited by the senate committee on ethics and privileges, and he exonerated Melaye.


“From the records, distinguished senator Dino Melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye during the 3rd semester with a 3rd class degree,” Garba had told the committee.

Melaye then released a video, which earned him the title ‘Senator Ajekuiya loje’, and also attended the senate plenary session clad in an academic gown.

Ndume was suspended by the senate for six months for “embarrassing” Melaye and Saraki.

