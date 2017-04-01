n for raid as at press time yesterday.



According to her, “Yes, I was informed by my staff about the raid last Friday after I had left the office. I think that is all I can tell you.

I’m not ready to make any further comment on the issue,” she said in response to inquiries if she thought the raid was in connection with her inability to hand -over the agency to her successor.



However, insiders, including some management staff said that the raid by the secret service was to arrest the sacked Director General for seeming disobedience and defilement of the President’s sack order last Tuesday of herself and 22 other heads of Federal Government establishments, as she remained in office till last Friday when she ought to have vacated her post by either Wednesday or Thursday.



The insider said: “ Its true. The DSS officials were here. You needed to see how they frisked some officials here, ransacking offices, including the Director General’s office. Its like we are in Banana Republic. No official explanation was given to us.



“However, we latter learnt that some staff members might have phoned the Presidency to inform it that our Director General was yet to hand over. Its really unfortunate because the outgoing Director General had at a meet on Wednesday addressed management on the development and expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve under his administration.



“She also told the management that the President reserves the right to appoint and sack whoever he wishes at anytime.

However, she told us that she was at a dilemma because the letter informing her of sack didn’t say explicitly whom she should hand over to.

She was really working with their commission’s secretary to solve the challenge, so as not to throw the now more than N7t pension asset institution into turmoil because of leadership crisis by the staff.

It was that Friday that they eventually got a clear directive on who to hand over to. And she had fixed Monday, (tomorrow) to do that.



Source :Guardian

