Reports suggested the idea of divorce was entirely that of the Nigerian international but a close friend of the player reliably said that it was a decision reached by the two parties after efforts to reconcile them utterly failed.



The source confirmed that Musa’s decision to take another wife as permitted by his religion was met with vehemently rejected by Jamila and this was causing constant altercations between the couple which has now culminated to their separation.



“Ahmed loves his wife and would have loved to keep the union especially for the sake of their two children,” the source said. “He did everything to make Jamila see reason with him but the woman rejected all overtures.



Several family members mediated in the crisis but the two parties were not ready to shift positions.



They constantly had altercations and it was affecting them. “A lot of things have been said about Ahmed on this matter which is not correct, he is a gentleman and this issue is constantly affecting him even his career.



The wife insisted she could not cope with another woman but Musa was adamant about going ahead with it. “He is a devout Muslim and a responsible husband and instead of keeping mistresses he chose to legally marry a new wife as permitted by his religion.



His own family members and even his mother endorsed his plans and there is no going back.



Ahmed’s mother was in the UK a couple of times to speak with Jamila to accept his son’s decision but she declined.”



Musa was questioned by the UK police two weeks ago for alleged assault on his wife but he denied it and no charges were preferred against him. However, sources said the player actually had altercations with his wife but never beat her after Jamila queried him for posting the picture of the ‘new’ lady on his Instagram page, calling her ‘my queen’.



The source refused to confirm if Musa had truly done the formal introduction with the family of the new woman whose name was given as Juliet Adeh Ujue but he said the former CSKA Moscow player seldom visits her people.



Ujue stays in Lekki, Lagos State, in a house acquired by Musa but the source said she could join him in the UK soon. “I can’t divulge that to you, Musa needs to come out.



There is no big deal if he got the new woman a house or cars because she is going to be his wife soon,” he added. Saturday Telegraph had spotted the lady with the Nigerian footballer a couple of times, the last place being the Super Eagles camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, after the match between the Super Eagles and the Foxes of Algeria.

