Immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has described Alhaji Aliko Dangote as one Nigerian that believes in Nigeria and has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism for the Nigerian Project.





He eulogised Dangote on Monday while speaking with journalists during a public function in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State. Congratulating Alhaji Dangote, who turned 60 yesterday, Obi said that though he – by force of habit – shunned all manner of celebrations, the successful industrialist was worthy to be celebrated by all standards in Nigeria and internationally; unlike many others who engage in revelry for no tangible or meaningful achievement.





Obi observed that the Founder and President of Dangote Group had made and continues to make tremendous contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian and African economies; giving credence to the assertion that indigenous entrepreneurs are good investors. “Alhaji Dangote’s example has remained an inspiration to many African entrepreneurs,” Obi said.





The former governor, himself a successful businessman, revealed that serving with Dangote on the Presidential Economic Management Team and other Committees during the Goodluck Jonathan administration was an enriching experience. “The quality of his contributions at meetings and the depth of his concern for the socio-economic well-being of Nigeria and Africa are not only commendable, but should be emulated by all,” Obi said.





Describing Dangote as “a worthy employer of labour”, Obi said that whenever the economic history of Nigeria is written, Aliko Dangote’s position is already guaranteed in indelible print.





Obi wished the celebrant well, and prayed Almighty God to continue to guard and guide him.



