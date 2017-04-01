The scheduled national caucus meeting of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has been postponed again to a later date.

Another meeting of one of the critical organs of the party, the National Executive Committee (NEC), which was expected to hold on April 24 and 25, 2017 along with national caucus meeting has also been postponed.

An earlier meeting between the party leadership and governors elected under the platform of the party was also canceled at the last minute.

National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who announced the postponements in a statement neither gave reasons for the postponements nor provided any information on the new dates for the meetings

In a terse statement issued yesterday, the APC said, “The National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2017 respectively have been postponed.

“The postponement is due to unexpected developments. New dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course”.

It was however, gathered that the caucus and NEC meetings were postponed in order to give room for further consultations.