Former Managing Director, Operations at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue has denied ownership of the large sums of money: $38,000,000,N23,000,000 and £27,000 uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) from an apartment in Osborne Towers, Osborne Road, Ikoyi Lagos, Lagos State.
Nnamdi-Ogbue
in a statement by her lawyer, Emeka Etiaba SAN, said she was shocked as
many other Nigerians at the uncovering and recovery of the said sums of
money and wishes to salute the courage and efforts of the EFCC in the
war against corruption.
This was the statement by her lawyer
“The attention of
Our Client, Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue has been drawn to the news making
round in the News Media to the effect that the large sums of money to
wit: $38,000,000.00 (Thirty-Eight Million Dollars),N23,000,000.00
(Twenty-Three Million Naira) and £27,000.00 (Twenty-Seven Thousand
Pounds) uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) from an
apartment in Osborne Towers, Osborne Road, Ikoyi Lagos, Lagos State
belong to her.
By this Press Release, we inform the public
(especially the News Media) that the said sums of money and/or the
apartment where the sums of money were found do not belong to Our
Client.
Our Client is as shocked as many other Nigerians at the
uncovering and recovery of the said sums of money and wishes to salute
the courage and efforts of the EFCC in the war against corruption.
She also wishes to commend the whistle blowing policy introduced by the
Federal Government in the fight against corruption which policy has
resulted in large scale uncovering and recovery of monies and assets.
It is Our Client’s belief that the source and ownership of the said
uncovered sums of money is known or eventually will be known by the EFCC
in due course. There is therefore no need for conjecture or
speculation”.
Meanwhile ,controversies have continue to trail the recovered money.While the initial statement had it that the money belonged to former PDP National Chairman,Adamu Muazu,this was followed by another rumours that it was discovered at the home of Mrs Esther Nnamdi Ogbue ,later in the day some other story had it that the daughter of former PDP Board of Trustees Chairman ,Tony Anenih owns the money.The latest information though unconfirmed has it that the money actually belong to Nigeria's Intelligent outfit the National Intelligent Agency (NIA) .None of these have been confirmed by the EFCC which today secured a judgement from a High Court to turn over the recovered money to the Federal Government.
Home » Business » slider » CONTROVERSY:WHO OWNS IKOYI RECOVERED MONEY,ANENIH DAUGHTER,MUAZU,NIA OR ESTHER OGBUE
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments