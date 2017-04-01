ku, said members of the party from Kiru and Bebeji were convinced that Kofa had committed a political suicide and that the appropriate punishment was to disown and recall him from the NASS.



"It is a gross unethical misconduct for a prominent member of the APC like him to make such a declaration on the President. If not for anything, at least they belonged to the same party. If we allow Kofa to go scot free, that would set a bad precedent and spell doom for APC's in the future," he said.

Isyaku stated that the people of Kiru/ Bebeji constituency were fully behind President Buhari and would remain with him.



Also, speaking, former Campaign Director of the embattled legislator, Alhaji Musa Salihu Bebeji, said by his current political antecedents, Kofa had completely lost grip, assuring "we will ensure his recall feom the National Assembly.



"As far as I know, Kofa cannot boast or claim to have executed constituency project that were worth N12m. for the past six years he has execute a single project in his constituency. Recalling him is the way out. we see no reason why he should be addressed as our representative." he said.



In his remarks, Chairman, All Progressives Congress(APC) Kano state chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas said the action of the legislator would be fully investigated by the party.



"We will act as requested by thousands of the constituents. You have voted him into power, he betrayed you and you disowned him. The leaderahip of the party will ensure that every action of misconduct must be thoroughly probed," he assured.



He reaffirmed that the APC in Kano was wishing Buhari well, stressing that the leadership of the party and governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje were ever ready to support his policies and programmes aimed at moving the country forward politically, exonomically and socially.



Source :Daily Trust

Thousands of constituents from Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, yesterday, disowned Honorable Abdulmumini Jibril Kofa for calling President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.The constituents, who stormed the state secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Hotoro, also vowed to recall the lawnaker from the house.Speaking on behalf of the constituents, a Chieftain of the party, Alhaji Muntari Isiya