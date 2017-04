1. OMENI ROAD

2. ADVENTIST CLOSE OFF AHIABA UMEZE ROAD

3. KAMALU STREET

4. UMUOCHA ROAD

5. UMUEHILEGBU ROAD (ERRONEOUSLY CALLED TONIMAS)

6. UMULE ROAD

7. OWERE ROAD OFF OKIGWE ROAD

8. OCHEFU STREET OFF AZIKIWE ROAD

9. WEEKS STREET OFF OCHEFU

10. OWERENTA STREET OFF OCHEFU

11. UKAEGWU ROAD

12. UMUOLA ROAD

13. EHERE ROAD

14. UMUOBIAKWA RING ROAD OBINGWA

15. EGBELU MBUTU/OWERENTA ROAD ISIALANGWA SOUTH

All these are verifiable roads that were started and completed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in aba alone since assumption of office.





RE-ASPHALTED ROADS

1. GEORGES STREET

2. POUND ROAD

3. PARK ROAD

4. EAST ROAD