- Osborne Towers: EFCC invites ex-governor, others
- Fed Govt, DISCOS clash over revenue accounts
- Sanusi ranks Northwest, Northeast most backward
- Nigeria gets $150m credit for mining sector
- Amaechi seeks N2b, apology from Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s aide
- N60b UBE funds idle in CBN, says UBEC chief
- CBN denies knowledge of Ikoyi loot
- I never said corruption fight is circus show – Olanipekun
- North Korea to continue missile test
- Diarrhoea still kills children in sub-Saharan Africa- Expert
- Bring dividends of democracy to Nigerians – Group charges Senate
- Sanusi tasks northern leaders on girl-child education
- ‘Buhari has met Nigerians’ expectations’
- Gunmen hit Aba again, abduct one
- Don wants judiciary’s special attention on anti-corruption fight
- Lagos: Banks ATM Dry Up In Liquidity Crunch
- Nigeria’s Reserves Rise By $109m In 12 Days
- Fresh Vista For Cyber Security In Commonwealth Countries
- About 19 States Owing Workers Salary – ASCSN
- How Nigeria Can Curb Building Collapse, Road Failure Challenges
- Issues As Bill Seeking Power For NASS To Sack Governors, Deputies Failed
- NASS Mulls Legislation To Make Whistleblower Policy Viable
- N13.3bn Ikoyi Apartment Loot: CNPP Demands Prosecution Of Culprits
- N17bn Fuel Theft: Sack Of NNPC Officials Not Enough – Senate
- N350m Bribe: MACBAN Denies Giving Money To Benue Assembly
- Nigerian Breweries Remains Biggest Tax Payer In Kaduna – el-Rufai
- Nigeria’s Problem Started With PDP – Abubakar
- FG To Establish Industrial Centres To Stimulate MSMEs
- Ethiopian Airlines Lands Airbus 8350 In Abuja Today
- Youths to senators: We will resort to open confrontation
- Tijani, Fashanu others throws weight behind NIPOGA
- NGO condemns gender based violence in school
- Herdsmen/farmers clash: Kwara subjects herdsmen to registration
- Corruption, recession will soon become history — CAN President
- UBEC: Un-accessed fund hits 60bn with CBN
- Don’t be afraid, Archbishop of Canterbury assures
CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..TUESDAY 18TH APRIL 2017
