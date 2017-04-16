- Farmers urge FG to review cassava bread fund repayment policy
- Zimbabwean opposition leaders to challenge Mugabe in election
- Results of match day 19 fixtures in 2016/2017 NPFL
- Julia Roberts crowned World Most Beautiful Woman
- Yoruba forum hail suspension of NIA DG, SGF
- Navy, NIMASA sign MoU on service delivery
- Court orders forfeiture of N449m found in Lagos shop
- SGF, NIA boss’ suspension: More Nigerians hail Buhari
- Meningitis death toll hits 745
- HAJJ: Ogun cautions intending pilgrims against unholy behaviour
- World Bank cautions Nigeria, others on ‘excessive-borrowing’
- Ex-deputy governorship candidate denies link with recovered N4bn
- Voter registration begins April 27 – INEC
- Corper shot dead in Delta
- Ikoyi money recovery and mess following it
- N’Assembly panels, SANs, others hail suspension of SGF, NIA boss
- Court remands suspects who removed trader’s heart
- INEC begins continuous voter registration April 27
- Meningitis killed 745 in 8,057 cases, says FG
- Emir Sanusi and other truth speakers
- Malabu: We’ll resist attempt to summon Jonathan
- NAF to induct 2 newly acquired Mi-35M attack helicopters
- Father of quintuplets seeks support from govt, Nigerians
- Kogi PDP Slams Governor Bello Over continued detention of Member/blogger
- Ikoyi billions belong to Rivers govt, Wike insists
- Bayelsa community protest against NAOC over 40 years neglect
- Catholic diocese builds skills acquisition centre for prison inmates in Edo
- Dogara mourns Chanchangi
- I have not tempered with LG funds on projects ―Ugwuanyi
- CBN sustains liquidity in forex market
