» » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 2017
Posted date: Saturday, April 22, 2017



·         Frustrated wife cries out – Is it a Sin to ask my Husband to increase his manhood size? Its too small and he releases in 30seconds during sex
·         $43.4m: Osinbajo panel writes SGF, NIA DG
·         $1.04bn block: How Diezani ceded OPL 245 to Malabu Oil in 2010
·         Dipo Famakinwa’s death a huge loss – ARG
·         Our dramatic escape from Calabar viewing centre tragedy
·         JULIET IBRAHIM: Stop judging us on crashed marriages
·         Ondo monarch’s kidnapper begged victim to pray for him to renounce criminality
·         Federation Elections: Dalung extends Presidents tenure to 12 years
·         How Obama, Michelle spend after presidency
·         FG reconstitutes governing boards of 25 federal polytechnics
·         British parliament rejects bill on sexist dress codes
·         Police parade 19 over Zaki Biam massacre
·         Akeredolu declares state of emergency in cocoa production
·         Emir lauds IGP for curbing crime, criminality
·         Ijaw to FG: Probe Admiral Ikoli’s murder
·         ‘N6bn discovered by EFCC belongs to Niger State’
·         Architect wants more vocational centres to retrain local artisans
·         Save APC now, Frank begs Buhari, Osinbajo, others
·         Cashless Policy: CBN suspends charges on large withdrawals
·         Kano State govt targets 3.5m children for polio immunisation
·         Polio: Kano govt commences 2017 immunisation
·         Police to deploy 3,200 personnel for Ebonyi LGA poll
·         Dogara leads members to condole Chanchangi family
·         Buhari nominates Momoh as NERC chairman
·         We won’t kill our people by floating Naira ―CBN
·         Police IG lauds Ugwuanyi on improving security in Enugu
·         Kogi accuses Melaye of planning violent protest
·         Hon Aliyu Gebi, The Game Changer In Bauchi Politics
·         Etisalat Advocates Quality Education, Remodels Schools Across Nigeria
·         Sustaining Synergy Among Security Agencies, Lessons Of The Closure, Re-opening Of Abuja Airport
·         Airtel Touching Lives Rescues Family With Lifeline
·         W/Bank Offers Solution To Africa’s Power Crisis
·         Port Harcourt: A Garden City Without Gardens
·         OOD: New Extortion Lingo On Highways

