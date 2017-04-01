- Angry youths attack NTA team at Adeleke’s residence
- 1,480 domestic violence recorded in Lagos ―Commissioner
- I will miss Adeleke’s sagacious personality —Sen Ashafa
- Adeleke’s death, a rude shock ―Amosun
- Calabar viewing centre tragedy: Ita-Giwa to build memorial viewing centre
- Governor Ortom lauds President Buhari on prompt intervention
- Akeredolu mourns Adeleke
- Battle to recover $15b gas sales dividends begins
- Presidency shops for new SGF
- UK home owners to pay taxes in Nigeria
- $1.04b Malabu Oil Block: I did not lead negotiation team, says Adoke
- El-Rufai : A governor and his tissue of lies
- IAAF World Relays: Blessing Okagbare others flop in 4x200m
- We must back sports talents with funding – Oshodi
- Youths protest Adeleke’s death, allege poisoning
- Messi scores 500th goal for Barcelona to win El Clasico
- Buhari’s anti- corruption war unfair to opposition – Umar
- BPE DG pledges to ensure privatised enterprises live up to agreements
- elections to hold May 30
- Victims support fund realises N54bn to support victims of Boko Haram insurgency
- Youth Commonwealth Games Bahamas: Nigeria inspect facilities
- Buhari now operating as part-time President —Fayose
- Boko Haram: How two army generals escaped death
- Saraki, Ngwuta, others may forfeit alleged undeclared assets
