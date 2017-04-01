CKN News has been admitted into the prestigious African Press Organization (APO) PLATFORM www.apo-opa.com .By this admission, CKN News contents could be read on over 250,000 online platforms in Africa, Asia, Middle East and Europe. Such news have also been embedded and could be read directly on our website www.cknnigeria.com
About APO
APO (formerly known as African Press Organization) owns and manages Africa Wire® and MENA Wire®, the press release distribution services dedicated to Africa and the Middle East.
Founded in 2007, APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa and the Middle East. With headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, APO owns a media database of over 250,000 contacts in media and online news.
APO offers a complete range of media relations tools such as press release wire and monitoring services - Africa Wire® and MENA Wire®-, online press conferences, interactive webcasts, media interactions, strategic advice, public diplomacy, government relations, events promotion and management, TV production and distribution, crisis communication, surveys and Twitter Q&A.
APO provides free services to African journalists, innovative communications products to communication agencies, companies, governments, and supports many international institutions and NGOs in their strategic communications.
Why APO
APO combines knowledge of the media, business and political environments in Africa and the Middle East, with communications expertise to support our clients’ communications needs.
APO is trusted by the world’s largest companies, international organizations and NGOs, providing communications tools and services that expand their reach and influence in Africa, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.
