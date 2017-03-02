The health benefits of Pure honey cannot be over emphasized. But the concern has been how many Nigerians can afford pure honey for the family.





On shelves you find pure honey on sale for between N800 and N3,000. Pure honey has in recent times been used in place of sugar in family diets, and by beauty therapists, hotels, restaurants, vegetarians, dieticians etc and to spend that amount is relatively on the high side for an average Nigerian.





The introduction of Honey MI into the Nigerian market by ChiTola Farms is directed at making pure honey available and affordable to everyone. It is easy to carry on as well.





Honey MI, Honey-On-the-go is available in 100ml bottles and sold at a retail price of N200. 00



