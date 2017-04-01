Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has secured a $1.5B project for the establishment of a Shoe Industry in Aba, Abia State.
The governor sealed the deal with Huajian Shoe Industry in Dongguan,
Guangzhou, China, in the course of his official visit to China for the
1st Nigeria-China Governors Investment Forum.
According to a press
release by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, Ikpeazu secured
the agreement after a meeting with Group Chairman of the Huajian
Group, Mr. Zhang Huarong.
Appolos added that the Abia-Huajian Shoe
Industrial City, will have the capacity to produce 5,000 shoes per day
and employ about 10,000 people directly and indirectly.
He added
“Abia State Government will provide the land and other investment
incentives for the project while the Huajian Group will fund the entire
project.”
Mr. Huarong, who noted that Governor Ikpeazu was the 1st
Nigerian Leader to visit him, disclosed that the Huajian Group was
already employing 6,000 staff and is currently developing a 250 Acre
Industrial City in Ethiopia and expressed his eagerness to come to
Nigeria.
Huajian Group currently employs about 20,000 staff in China
and operates a 10,000 shoes per day Factory in Dongguan valued at $2B.
Mr. Huarong assured that he will visit the Governor in Abia before the end of April 2017 for further discussion on the project.
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments