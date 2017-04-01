Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » CHINA TO ESTABLISH $1.5BN SHOE FACTORY IN ABIA,TO EMPLOY 10,000 WORKERS
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, April 17, 2017 / comment : 0

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has secured a $1.5B project for the establishment of a Shoe Industry in Aba, Abia State.

The governor sealed the deal with Huajian Shoe Industry in Dongguan, Guangzhou, China, in the course of his official visit to China for the 1st Nigeria-China Governors Investment Forum.

According to a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, Ikpeazu secured the agreement after a meeting with Group Chairman of the Huajian Group, Mr. Zhang Huarong.

Appolos added that the Abia-Huajian Shoe Industrial City, will have the capacity to produce 5,000 shoes per day and employ about 10,000 people directly and indirectly.

He added “Abia State Government will provide the land and other investment incentives for the project while the Huajian Group will fund the entire project.”

Mr. Huarong, who noted that Governor Ikpeazu was the 1st Nigerian Leader to visit him, disclosed that the Huajian Group was already employing 6,000 staff and is currently developing a 250 Acre Industrial City in Ethiopia and expressed his eagerness to come to Nigeria.

Huajian Group currently employs about 20,000 staff in China and operates a 10,000 shoes per day Factory in Dongguan valued at $2B.

Mr. Huarong assured that he will visit the Governor in Abia before the end of April 2017 for further discussion on the project.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú