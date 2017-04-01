President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family and friends of former Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Sen. Ajuji Waziri, who passed away on Monday.

President Buhari joins the diplomatic corps and the National Assembly in mourning the demise of the former diplomat and lawmaker, who worked assiduously to improve the conditions of his community and the country.





As a public servant, who served in many capacities, the President extols the humanity, integrity and purposefulness that Waziri brought into all his responsibilities, particularly in improving relations with Turkey, which has over the years become one Nigeria’s strong allies in the international community.





President Buhari believes that Waziri’s wise counsels, insight and forthrightness would be sorely missed by his community and the entire country. He sympathizes with his wife, former EFCC boss, Farida Waziri, the children, and the government and people of Gombe State.



