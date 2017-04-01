to such display of inter-agency cooperation and efficiency in the operation of the entire Federal Government machinery.

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday commended the efforts of the Ministries of Transport, Power, Works and Housing, the security agencies, Kaduna State Government, the contractor, Julius Berger, and others, on the successful completion of work on the runway and re-opening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 24 hours ahead of the time limit.The President said that he looked forwardPresident Buhari also thanked Ethiopian Airlines for cooperating with the Nigerian Government during the period of the closure of Abuja airport, describing it as a good example of intra-African cooperation.An Ethiopian airline from Addis Ababa today landed at the airport.It becomes the first aircraft to land at the airport after a six week closure.A Senior official at the Aviation Ministry who spoke to CKN News a few minutes ago, when asked to comment on why Ethiopian Airline had the privilege of being the first airline to land at the newly refurbished airport,said its a THANK YOU gesture to the Airline.Ethiopian Airlines remains the only foreign airline that accepted to fly passengers to Kaduna throughout the closure of the Abuja airport .Full local and International flights will resume tomorrow.