The solemnisation of a marriage was at the weekend stalled in Ondo town when the bride allegedly abandoned the groom and moved to an unknown destination.

It was learnt the duo were former students of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE) Ondo and had been dating for seven years.

Family sources said the wedding programmes, which were in two parts, begun on December 27, 2016, with the traditional introduction of families of the couple amid fanfare.

The final wedlock scheduled for last Saturday was to be attended by dignitaries within and outside the town. This could not hold following the sudden disappearance of the bride in the early hour of the day.

At the residence of the bride’s parents at Christ Land Area, Oka, Ondo, several visitors including the Ogunsua of Modakeke,Oba Festus Adedoyin, as well members of a Pentecostal Church from Lagos State were seen waiting endlessly for the arrival of the bride.

Also,a cow and several food items were placed under an expansive canopy in front of the house. A lady said to be the twin sister of the absconded bride was seen wailing.

A close ally of the groom, who identified himself as the “best man”, said arrangements had been concluded and the church service was to be held at Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Oka-Ondo before the bride suddenly disappeared.

Also,one of the groom’s men at the ceremony, who craved anonymity, said all was well with the groom and the bride until Saturday morning when the bride disappeared.

He explained that traditional wedding was held in her father’s house located at Christ Land area, Oka, Ondo town “with pomp and pageantry last year December where the date of marriage was sealed”.

It was learnt the bride’s mother slumped on hearing the news about the disappearance of her daughter. She was rushed to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, where she was placed on treatment.

As at the press time,the whereabouts of the bride was yet to be ascertained as efforts to reach her on phone was futile.